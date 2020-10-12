Harvest Gathering Food Bank campaign going virtual

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced today that due to changes in this year’s Harvest Gathering Campaign, all donations will be made virtually this year.

Because of COVID-19, many food banks are not accepting food donations this year so the Food Bank Council of Michigan moved the Harvest Gathering Campaign to a virtual-only giving opportunity.

You can include a specific Secretary of State branch office name or business for that team to receive credit for your donation.

Every dollar donated helps provide five meals for Michigan families. The campaign begins today and runs through Wednesday, November 25th.

To donate, or for more information on the foo bank campaign, click here.