HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) — A local nonprofit dedicated to helping breast cancer patients and survivors is hosting a two-day garage sale in Haslett.

The sale is being organized by It’s a Breast Thing, and the profits will be used to fund grants for breast cancer fighters and survivors who need help with expenses that are not covered by health insurance.

Attendees at the sale, which is located at 1867 Lake Lansing Road in Haslett, will find everything from antiques and furniture to outdoor items and holiday decorations.

“Last year, we did it the first time and had tremendous success. This year we’re doing it again. Obviously there’s a huge amount of product behind me, all donated to us by our friends, family supporters, survivors. People that take part in the event board members, friends of board members and beyond,” said Malinda Barr, President of It’s a Breast Thing.

Organizers hope to see about 2,000 people come to the sale, and raise up to $5,000 in funding.

If you missed the sale on Friday, you can still check it out on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.