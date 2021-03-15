Haslett Public Schools increasing 5 hours of in-person learning to 20 hours

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Haslett Public School Board voted to increase in-person learning from 5 hours a week, to 20 hours.

They did this just in time to meet Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s March 22nd deadline to receive more COVID-19 relief money.

If they didn’t pass the increased hours, the district wouldn’t have gotten $500,000 for the school.

Jason Kildea has two children enrolled in Haslett Public Schools.

“I’m thrilled to have our kids back in more face to face teacher instruction,” Kildea said.

His sons are currently doing hybrid learning, but not for long. Starting next Monday, students like Jason’s boys will be in-person for five hours a day on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

But the new plan isn’t only getting praise. Some parents are frustrated with it, because their children didn’t make the cut for more in-person learning.

At the school board meeting one parent asked, “A waitlist for my child to go back to school?”

Jason says parents were sent a survey last Fall asking their opinions on hybrid learning versus online learning for their children.

“They did make it very clear that you know, whatever you decide may be what carries through the end of the year depending on how this pandemic forms out, and you know how we’re able to get kids back to school,” Kildea said.

But other parents say the survey was flawed.

One parent at the school board meeting said, “Is it realistic to hold parents to a decision they made in October?”

The Haslett Superintendent says he hopes to get more students in-person.

“We understand that there’s more people that want to come in than we have space now, so we’re trying to figure out a plan to see how we can make that happen for the students that want to come back,” Kildea said.