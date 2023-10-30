LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hate crimes have spiked recently, according to both the Anti-Defamation League and the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The ADL Center on Extremism indicated that reported incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault have increased by 388% over this time last year. Meanwhile, CAIR reported 774 anti-Muslim attacks between this Oct. 7-24, as compared to 63 reported attacks this August.

“I encourage any member of the public and other law enforcement agencies to contact the Hate Crimes Unit if they have knowledge of, or are a victim of, a crime motivated by hate,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement Monday. “No one should fear for their safety because of who they are, where they worship–or any other unique attribute that contributes to the diversity of our state.”

The Office of the AG said that if you are the victim of a hate crime or have credible information about a hate crime, you should contact your local police department first, followed by the Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit at the AG at HateCrimes@Michigan.gov, or at 313-456-0180.