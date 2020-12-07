Hauser finally shows off his shot to lead MSU past WMU, 79-61

EAST LANSING, MI – NOVEMBER 25: Joey Hauser #20 of the Michigan State Spartans attempts a three-point shot in the first half against Eastern Michigan Eagles at Breslin Center on November 25, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There were two things that frustrated Tom Izzo following Michigan State’s 83-76 win over Detroit Mercy on Friday night. The first was the number of times the Spartans turned over the ball, while the second was the lack of defensive effort by MSU’s post players.

They were two things Izzo wanted to see the Spartans improve on versus Western Michigan on Sunday night and once more his players would leave him feeling frustrated. There had to have been a handful of times where Izzo had his hands over his face for at least five to ten seconds as he watched his team come out flat for a second straight game.

“Definitely not very encouraged by our post defense in the first half so I’ll get rid of the negatives,” said Izzo. “We weren’t very sharp in there. I thought the kid (Titus) Wright played his tail off.”

That he did. The Broncos sophomore center was in total control, in the paint, scoring 16 of his 12 points in the first half.

“The first half we were kind of allowing a couple easy post entries,” said Joey Hauser. “Their big guy did a great job tonight getting some easy buckets, so defensively we really stepped up and we were able to get out, rebound, and run which is our motto here. That got our offense going.”

Specifically Hauser got going. The junior transfer from Marquette had a career night by knocking down six 3-pointers en route to scoring a career high 24 points showing everyone that he is the shooter who Izzo made him out to be.

“Joey is a great player,” said sophomore guard Rocket Watts. “He’s fun to play with. He’s a great leader and he works on his shot a lot so when I pass it to him I feel like he’s going to make it. He has great confidence in himself. I’m just going to keep swinging the ball to him and he’s going to keep knocking the shot down.”

What perfect timing for Hauser too, to start showing off his shot. Wednesday the Spartans will tip-off against Virginia in the ACC-Big Ten challenge game where Hauser will face his brother Sam in a highly anticipated matchup at John Paul Jones Arena.

The other key contributors in the Spartans’ 79-61 win over WMU on Sunday were Aaron Henry, who added 12 points after coming off the bench, a result of being late to a team meeting. Watts added 10.