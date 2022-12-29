LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Retailers who want to try out the downtown Lansing market are invited to apply for a spot with the Middle Village Micro Market.

The market is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 cohort.

Vendors can rent a storefront for a year, where, according to Downtown Lansing Inc., merchants build their brand, increase their clientele, and earn capital.

Additionally, participants are also given monthly business training sessions, weekly financial counseling and marketing exposure.

Upon program completion, business owners can open permanent locations and will be supported by Downtown Lansing Inc.

“Middle Village Micro Market has allowed us to build a sustainable model for addressing vacancies downtown, diversify our business mix, and start the transition to around-the-clock shopping options for those that live, work and play downtown,” said Cathleen Edgerly, Executive Director.

If you’re interested, you can learn more by clicking here.