LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan drivers are starting to receive their auto insurance refund checks.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says nearly a third of eligible people in Michigan have already gotten their $400 checks.

To be eligible for a refund Michiganders must have had a car, motorcycle, or RV that was insured as of October 31st of last year.

Refunds are scheduled to be sent no later than May 9.

“Thanks to our bipartisan auto insurance reform, Michigan drivers are receiving $400 refund checks per vehicle. Already, more than $906 million has been put back into the pockets of Michiganders and into our economy, and another $2.1 billion is on the way,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “We will continue working together to put Michigan drivers first. Keep an eye out for your $400 refund!”