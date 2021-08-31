Have you ever wanted to own an island? Well, now’s your chance

MIDDLE ISLAND, Mich. (WLNS)–Middle Island is a private island located north of Alpena, Michigan. It’s beautiful, secluded, and on sale for nearly $3.9 million.

The island spans over 227 acres of land with a historic 76-foot lighthouse and buildings.

According to MLIVE, one of the island’s prominent features is the historic lighthouse. It was first built in 1904 and was first used in 1905.

MLIVE also says, Marvin Theut has owned most of the island ever since 1970, and he’s devoted many years to preserving the island’s history.

Theut also formed the nonprofit, Middle Island Lighthouse Keepers Association in 1992. it aims to rehabilitate historic areas of the island.

You can get to Middle Island by boat from Rockport Harbor in northern Michigan from anywhere between 15 to 20 minutes.

You can check view the island’s listing here or contact Graham Real Estate at 231-526-6251.