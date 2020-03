Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are asking for your help in identifying this man.

He is a suspect in a fraud case involving a credit card. Call the police if you can assist the detectives with this man’s identity or information on the case.

Here are the following numbers you can contact.

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Lansing Police Detective Willson: 517-483-6813

Message the Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/lansingpolicedepartment/