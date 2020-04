Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are looking for a suspect in an unarmed robbery.

The robbery occcured at a business in the 700 block of American Rd in Lansing.

The Detective is asking for assistance identifying him. If you have information on the suspect or the crime, call Police.

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Message the Lansing Police Facebook page (it’s private)