Hillsdale County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man wanted for larceny of gas.

The larceny occurred at the Cub Lake Party Store located at 8080 S Hillsdale Rd, Hillsdale, MI 49242

The man was driving a dirty red sedan and was last seen heading north on Hillsdale Rd.

If you recognize this person, please call 517-437-7317.