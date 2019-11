The DeWitt Charter Township Police Department is asking for help in searching for a person wanted in theft of multiple deep cycle batteries.

The man is wanted for questioning for taking the batteries from the back room of a local store. He is also suspected in the theft of these same type of batteries by multiple Police agencies in the greater Lansing area.

If you have any information on him, please contact the DeWitt Township Police at 517-669-6578 or dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.