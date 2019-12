LANSING — Lansing Police are asking for help in identifying a man involved in a burglary and damage to property case.

They’re asking for help in identifying the suspect.

The crime occurred in the 2700 block of N. Grand River and involved a kiosk machine. The suspect was seen in a Dark Chrysler mini van featured in the photo.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect or the crime, call police:

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Detective Mike Schulte: 517-483-4516