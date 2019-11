The Lansing Police Department is looking for a runaway/missing/wanted teen.

Davion Symarri Shaltry is 15 years old, 5’7″ and 160 lbs.

He has been reported as a runaway/missing person out of Lansing.

Shaltry also has a state-wide order to apprehend and detain signed by a Lansing judge.

If you have any information on Davion Shaltry, contact Lansing Police at 517-483-4600 or the Juvenile Court Officer Elmore 517-483-6319.

You can also message the Lansing Police Department on Facebook.