Have you seen this missing teen?

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI — Michigan State Police are searching for Katlyn May Marie Johnston, 16, who went missing Wednesday, September 16 and need your help finding her.

Johnson was last seen walking away from her home at 8:00 p.m. in Ensley Twp. in Newaygo County.

Police described Johnson as white, 5′4″, 117 lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was seen wearing a C & J Restaurant black t-shirt with black leggings.

Troopers are asking for any information about Johnston’s whereabouts to be forwarded to MSP Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or Newaygo Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.