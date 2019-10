The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual who stole a woman’s wallet from a car in Delhi Charter Twonship/Holt.

On Oct 5. the debit card was stolen and later charged at Meijer and Speedway in Lansing.

If you can identify the individual or recognize the vehicle, a Maroon Chevrolet HHR with front end damage (and possibly a wiper blade stuck up), please private message the Ingham County Sheriff Office through their Facebook page or contact Deputy Torok at 517-676-8444.