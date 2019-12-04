Have you seen this woman?

DeWitt Twsp, Mich. (WLNS) — DeWitt Township Police are asking for help in identifying a person wanted for questioning in a fraudulent transaction.

Police suspect the woman in the photo was involved in a transaction that totaled more than $500.

The transaction occurred Nov. 23 at the Speedway located at 14004 S. Bus 27.

The woman told employees she used to manage a Speedway store after she was confronted by employees for reaching over the counter and messing with the register.

If you have any information on this person, please contact DeWitt Township Police at 517-669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.