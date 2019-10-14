Haven House hosts 5k in honor of World Homeless Day

Lansing, Mich (WLNS)– Haven House of East Lansing hosted a 5k fun run/walk in honor of World Homeless Day Saturday morning.

Haven House provides emergency housing and support services for one-parent and two-parent families with children. The shelter helps families who are homeless prepare for permanent housing by developing and promoting self-sufficiency, stability, and financial responsibility.

“Our goal is to keep families together. So at Haven House, each family has their own room and a mom isn’t getting separated from her kids and families are staying together. So when they are in a situation where they’re facing a housing crisis, they know that they’re able to stay together and look for their next permanent home as a family unit,” Haven House Development Director Molly Cook said.

All proceeds from the event went to Haven House which housed nearly 500 people in 2018.

