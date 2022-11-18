LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s almost time for some epic sledding in Lansing.

Hawk Island has opened up ticket sales and reservations for its massive, 16-foot-wide snow tubing hill.

While the opening date is still to be determined, you can currently reserve times beginning in January through February.

The hill, which has its own conveyer belt lift, takes sledders down a nearly 60-foot drop over a course that’s about 600-feet long. Snow making machines are used to pad the course with extra fluffy snow, and extend the time period the hill can be used.

After tubing, guests can warm up at the park’s outdoor fires and enjoy snacks like s’mores and hot chocolate. The concession area also has treats like coffee, soda, candy, and chips.

Though there is no age requirement, all riders must be able to ride down in their tube and stand up on the conveyer belt. Riders are not allowed to share tubes.

You can check out more updates from Hawk Island on the official Ingham County Parks Facebook page.

Tickets and a full schedule for time slots and reservations can be found at the Ingham County Parks website.