Hawk Island tubing reopens for the season

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– If you’re looking for some winter fun, snow tubing at Hawk Island is back, but there are some changes this year.

For the first time, tickets can be purchased online. Due to limited capacity, all visitors are encouraged to purchase a timed-entry ticket online before arriving at the park. Also new this year, the park will have designated times for snow tubing sessions to help limit the number of people on the hill at one time and to promote social distancing.

Sessions will be two hours long and tickets are 10 dollars per person (adults and children), for up to 4 people and 8 dollars per person for groups of 4 or more.

More information on conditions, times the hill is open, and purchasing tickets can be found here.