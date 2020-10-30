“He needs to come off our streets,” Sheriff pursues arrest after 3-year-old shot

EATON COUNTY. Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff is hoping the public can help a family get justice after a 3-year-old was shot at a Zap Zone in Delta Township.

6 News journalist Kiyerra Lake had a zoom interview with Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich on Friday to talk more about the case.

The drive-by shooting happened earlier this month and on Friday, the sheriff’s office released a video and pictures of the suspect involved in the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Ted Johnson at 517-323-8492.