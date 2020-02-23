“He said that we were going to live together forever” Vigil held for 14-year-old shot and killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– A vigil was held today for a 14-year-old boy that was shot and killed Friday night in Jackson.

Police have not yet released the name of the boy, but his family tells us that his name is Cameron Kaspryzcki.

Cameron’s father found him laying outside near their driveway with a gunshot wound in his chest. Police told 6 News he was pronounced dead outside of their home.

Tonight, outside of the family’s home on Orange Street in Jackson, his friends and family held a candle light vigil.

“I’m going to go the rest of my life without seeing him… and it’s going to hurt so bad,” said Cameron’s father, Philip Kaspryzcki.

Candles spelled out “CAM” with a heart on the sidewalk outside of the family’s home.

Candles spelled out “CAM” with a heart on the sidewalk in front of the family’s home.

“Just like this lighting candle, he lit up our whole street,” said Cameron’s sister, Makenzie Kaspryzcki.

The family shared memories together of simpler times.

“Cameron loved to box and go to boxing matches and so we’d throw some boxing matches and so we all had fun, there wasn’t a dull moment with Cameron,” said Makenzie.

“Him and I we had so many boxing matches together, wrestling and we’d hit the bag together and we just, he was my life, he was my pillar of strength,” said Philip.

And times when life seemed like it would never end.

Family and friends raised their candles for a moment of silence.

“When he was littler, he wanted to be a cop, and ummm Officer Spike, that was his name,” said Makenzie

For a life that was just getting started, Cameron impacted everyone that knew him, especially his father.

“He was my best friend, he told me that he was my best friend, he said that we were going to live together forever, until I grew old and he was going to take care of me and that we were going to be together forever,” said Philip.

6 News also sat down with three of Cameron’s sisters.

The Jackson Police Department is investigating this case. If you know any information, you’re asked to call Jackson Police at 517-788-4100.