Head over to Balloonfest in Howell today

(WLNS) — If you’re looking for activitities in Mid-Michigan on Saturday, you’re in luck with balloonfest.

It will feature four flights above downtown Howell throughout the weekend where 24 pilots will compete in the challenge. Event organizers say the main goal of the event is to get people into the area to dine, shop and watch the balloons.

It is also Kids in the Garden day at Howell summit Garden from noon to 4 p.m. and there will be a scavenger hunt downtown, food trucks and a community art project.