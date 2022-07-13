LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Board of Water and Light is telling customers to be aware of scam calls being made to customers.

According to a Facebook post from Lansing BWL, scammers who call claim to be with BWL, demanding money or they will turn off service.

“BWL customer service representatives will never ask customers for credit card information over the phone or in-person, or to make payments through a wire service,” the post said.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to the BWL’s customer service center at (517) 702-6006.