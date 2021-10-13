Health care workers rally at Capitol for “hero pay”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dozens of health care workers stood on the Capitol steps this morning demand lawmakers for hero day.

Nurses and hospital staff say they’ve been overworked and underpaid for more than a year. Now they are exhausted and fed up, they want lawmakers to do something about it.

Health care workers came from all over the state. They’re members of the service employees international union for health care.



Today they’re asking legislators for “hero pay”. That’s money and acknowledgment for the hard work they’ve done during the pandemic. Many of these employees shared their stories, while others cheered and agreed.

After the event members went knocking door-to-door on every lawmakers’ office to talk to them about hero pay.

The president of SEIU Healthcare Michigan says these employees want to be appreciated.

“We demand workers that are in the nursing home and hospital industry be recognized. They’re essential workers, they’re frontline heroes who have worked day in and day out, not taking a day off, have not weathered through COVID and we demand that they be recognized and be paid hero pay,” said Andrea Acvedao, president of the union.