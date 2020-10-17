Health Department asking for more cooperation when trying to contact trace

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– The Barry-Eaton District Health Department posted on their Facebook page today, asking for more people to tell the health department when if they test positive for Covid-19 and also for people to cooperate when trying to figure out who they came in close contact with.

The Facebook post from the Barry-Eaton District Health Department

“We were kind of wanting to address that through the Facebook post because we understand that many people may be feeling embarrassed if they are diagnosed with Covid-19 and don’t necessarily want to call up the health department,” said community health promotion specialist with the Barry-Eaton District Health Department, Sara Surna.

Surna says the health department has run into issues when it comes to getting people with Covid-19 to tell case investigators who all they might have exposed.

She says some are also only telling school officials and not the health department.

“The people who are Covid-19 positive will continue to work with the school and be like this child should not go back to school because they should be in quarantine, but not disclosing that to the health department, it slows down the process a little bit,” Surna added.

Michigan State University president, Samuel Stanley Jr. has said that MSU students have been trouble cooperating with contact tracing.

Surna says when the health department doesn’t have all the information they need, it can impact the entire community.

“This is how we know like about the data that we’re presenting to the community and that data informs the decisions that we make,” said Surna.