Health Department offers free drive-thru flu shots in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. – The Ingham County Health Department is hosting a drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 12-4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Human Services Building in Lansing located at 5303 S. Cedar Street.

Drive-thru patients must be at least 11 years of age or older. People will remain in their vehicles the entire time. Walk-up vaccination is possible for those without vehicles.

“Everyone age 6 months and up should get the flu vaccine, especially this year when our healthcare system is already dealing with COVID-19,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “By doing all you can to stay healthy this year, you can help our community and our healthcare workers.”

The flu vaccine is covered by most health insurance plans; however, the health department is offering the vaccine at no cost to people who are uninsured or underinsured. In addition to the drive-thru clinic, the flu vaccine is also offered at the health department on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays by appointment at the flu clinic held in Conference Room A of the Human Services Building.

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness that can cause mild to severe illness, even death. Young children, people over age 65, and people with other medical conditions like asthma, diabetes or heart disease are most at risk for serious flu-related complications.

According to the health department, fever, chills, body aches and coughing are common flu symptoms and are likely to increase in the community as flu season approaches. The flu vaccine offers the best protection against the illness.

Immunity to flu develops within about two weeks of receiving the vaccine, which is why health officials encourage early vaccination. Flu season typically peaks in the United States between December and February but is very unpredictable. There is currently no approved vaccine for COVID-19.

For more information about the flu clinic, contact the Ingham County Health Department Immunization Clinic at (517) 887-4316.