Health Dept. announces new guidelines after COVID-19 surge

LANSING, Mich. — Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Ingham County Health Department says there is a chance that it may take longer for them to do contact tracing. So the department is releasing guidelines on what you should do, if you think you’re sick.

To help stop the spread health experts say you should start by isolating yourself, seek medical help, and let your employer know if you test positive. The next step is to notify you close contacts, so they can also start the quarantine process which should last about 14 days.

Health officials say if you need an isolation or quarantine letter for your employer, you can call the health department at (517) 887-4517.