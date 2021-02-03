Health experts optimistic with more vaccines on the way

By Tony Garcia

(WLNS) — The goal is daunting — vaccinating 70 percent of people in the state ages 16 and over as quickly as possible.

Health experts say there have been two major hurdles getting to that number.

First, supply. Second, finding people who are in the already approved phases willing to get the vaccine.

But experts hope, that will change soon.

“Johnson and Johnson has submitted paperwork to the Food and Drug Administration so they can get emergency approval,” said Dr. Dennis Cunningham, Henry Ford System Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention “It looks like it can be produced more rapidly and then we can get vaccine into more people.

Still, questions remain about the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, due to its efficacy rate around 72 percent in the U.S.

For comparison, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are around 95 percent.

Still, Cunning ham says each has a benefit and each has a drawback, none of which are strong enough to definitively choose one over the other.

“(Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine) was 85 percent protective against severe disease and hospitalizations and nobody who has received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has died from Covid,” Cunningham said. “So I would say get whatever vaccine you can first, that’s the best way to ensure your health.”

Cunningham added that vaccines for the common flu can have efficacy rates as low as 28 percent — and those are still recommended.

And as far as the three variants from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil are concerned; something is better than nothing.

“The vaccines may not work as well against the strains,” Cunningham began, “but these vaccines are still very likely to prevent the severe cases that require hospitalization or can lead to death.

The data so far has been clear — get the vaccine when you can. And if you’re worried about how it will affect you, there’s no evidence to suggest anything will go wrong.

“I’ve heard lots against in terms of it messing with our DNA … it does not even come in contact with our DNA and will not interact with our genetic material,” Cunningham said.

He added that while vaccines are great, nothing is 100 percent, so continue to socially distance, wear a mask and wash hands frequently