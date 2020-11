MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. (CBS) – Check this out…

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves a new App that is meant to reduce sleep disturbance and help those who suffer from PTSD called NightWare.

The App monitors patients who suffer from traumatic nightmares and vibrates when it perceives that the patient is in the middle of a nightmare for them to wake up.

NightWare can only be downloaded with a prescription.