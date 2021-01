LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS) – After being admitted to a hospital due to experiencing a brain aneurysm — legendary rapper and music producer Dr. Dre shared on Instagram that he is doing well and will be out of the hospital soon.

Throughout Tuesday night, people like Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and Lebron James issued prayers for his recovery.

Dr. Dre says he’s thankful for the wishes and thanks the medical professionals that treated him.