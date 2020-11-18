Gov. Whitmer names November Diabetes Awareness Month

(WLNS) — Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. and Michigan– and to highlight the importance of preventing and managing the disease, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed November 2020 as Diabetes Awareness Month.

This month is dedicated to people across the state living with diabetes, pre-diabetes, and people taking care of loved ones managing those conditions.

Health officials say managing and preventing diabetes is more important than ever during the covid-19 pandemic.

About 870,000 Michigan adults have been diagnosed with diabetes and nearly 3 million others across the state are thought to have pre-diabetes.

For more information on what you can do to stay healthy, visit Michigan.gov/diabetes