Health care workers and nursing home residents to get COVID-19 vaccines first.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)–The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on guidelines of who it advises get vaccinated for COVID-19 first, once a vaccine is officially authorized by the F.D.A.

The F.D.A is expected to approve vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna within the next few weeks. Vaccines are set to be given in two doses with a 21 or 28-day gap between each dose.

The local health department and Sparrow Hospital officials said they are ready for the vaccine to come, “We are ready and we do have a plan for the vaccine as soon as it becomes available, which could in the next few weeks,” said Todd Belding, Pharmacy Director of Sparrow Hospital.

While there is a vaccine that is soon to be distributed, health officials say the pandemic is not over and people will need to continue to take precautions.

“These measures we are taking right now, they are not going to go away, immediately as soon as this vaccine arrives,” said MMDHD Health Officer Mark W. Cheatham.

Health officials say the average American may not be able to get the vaccine until around spring depending on the amount produced. The C.D.C. has listed information about the vaccine and officials say it is safe,