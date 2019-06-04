Healthy habits to prevent late-season flu

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PONTIAC, Mich (WLNS) - Although it seems late in the season the flu is continuing and according to the CDC this is the longest flu season in the last 10 years.

In Oakland County alone there have been 3,685 flu case including 174 hospitalizations and nine adult flu-associated deaths since October.

“While flu is most common in the fall and winter, it can still be detected during the summer months,” said Leigh Anne Stafford, health officer for the Oakland County Health Division.

The Health Division recommends people stay home when they are sick, cover nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, wash hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available as well as getting a flu vaccine every year if six months or older.

Other preventive actions to stop the spread of germs include avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth as well as cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces at home, work, or school. Both of those recommendations are especially encouraged when someone is ill in the area.

Children younger than five years, pregnant women, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk of flu complications.

The flu virus can spread to others up to six feet away as well as touching a surface or object that has the flu virus and then touching their own eyes, nose, or mouth.

The flu usually occurs suddenly and can cause mild to severe illness and sometimes lead to death.

Symptoms of the flu include fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue as well as vomiting and diarrhea which is more commonly a symptom for children rather than adults.

Contact a preferred healthcare provider or pharmacy to ask about flu vaccine availability.