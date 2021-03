BREMERTON, Wash. (CBS) — Officials say the U.S.S Connecticut, one of the most elite submarines in the U.S. Navy got infested with bedbugs.

Since the discovery, some crew members have decided to sleep in their cars.

Navy officials say it took entomologists a month to find the infestation.

All of the mattresses were replaced and all floors and linens received a full chemical treatment to eradicate the bedbugs.

No health issues were reported by sailors on board during the infestation.