Sparrow and McLaren hospitals give COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline healthcare workers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)–This week thousands of vaccines were sent out of Michigan and went across the nation- today Sparrow and McLaren’s hospitals received their first doses.

“When we got notice that we had received the vaccination, we were on a safety call and everyone just started yelling. It was yay, hooray,” said McLaren Cheif Medical Officer, Linda M. Peterson MD.

Just hours after receiving it, the vaccine went from the freezer, into the arms of frontline caregivers at both hospitals. A moment some employees couldn’t find words for.

“It’s overwhelming. I don’t know how to answer that. It’s exciting. But yeah- very overwhelming I don’t even have words to describe it,” said Sparrow nurse, Chelsey Towns.

Hospital officials say this is light at the end of the covid tunnel and they are prepared for more shipment as soon as it arrives.

“We’ve never had a drug at this temperature before. So we’ve all been dealing with that and how we can get it ready safely for administration,” said Sparrow Pharmacy Director, Todd Belding.

Those who were vaccinated today went through a standard health screening process and were asked to sit for 15 minutes after. This process will continue throughout the week.

“Tomorrow we’re run a clinic where we’re going to do about 500 people tomorrow,” said Belding.

McLaren hospital hopes to get more than just the Pfizer next week, “we’re hoping for next week. not only for the Pfizer but were hoping for the Moderna, too,” said McLaren Cheif Medical Officer, Linda M. Peterson MD.