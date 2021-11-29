Health officials concern levels vary for new COVID-19 variant Omicron

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – One Henry Ford doctor put his concern for Omicron at an 8 out of 10.

Ingham County Health officer said the new variant is not a good news, but added some others haven’t been as bad as initially feared, so she preached patience when it comes to generalizing the new variant.

Either way, it shows that health officials are split on the worry surrounding this latest mutation.

“It’s certainly not good news that we’re dealing with a new variant,” Vail began, “But I think that we need to take a deep breath and wait for the science to come through.”

Dennis Cunningham, a doctor for Henry Ford, expressed a deeper concern.

“Worst case scenario we have a lot more cases of COVID because of omicron and we get influenza at the same time,” Cunningham said, trying to project what could happen moving forward. “That could really stretch our capacity and challenge our ability to care for patients.”

Right now, Michigan currently has its most COVID patients in the hospital at any point during the pandemic.

The silver lining? Current data suggests the vaccine is effective against omicron.

“There was a doctor I believe in south Africa talking about patients in the hospital with severe illness, about 65% of them are unvaccinated and the remainder are not fully vaccinated,” Vail said.

The same doesn’t appear true for those who rely on “natural” immunity.

“This COVID variant is different enough It doesn’t look like the antibodies we get from natural infection are going to cover this omicron variant,” Cunningham said.

In the meantime, health leaders will gather in the coming days and weeks as information gets updated by the minute

“There’s a lot of stuff going on right now to figure out what is. In terms of immunity, the vaccine, the targets, the severity of illness, the transmissibility,” Vail said. “That’s what this next week is about.”