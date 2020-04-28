Health officials investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Michigan poultry farm

Ionia County, Mich. (WLNS)– State and county health officials are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Herbruck’s Poultry Farm.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said there are around one thousand employees at the facility. Some of those workers live in Ingham County.

Vail added, there are refugees who are employed at the farm. Contact tracing is used as a method to prevent further spread of the disease and Ingham County is also working to contact refugees through a telephone outreach program to inform them about the risks of COVID-19.

The outbreak is being monitored, but as of now, Vail said there is not a need to halt operations at the facility.

“If it wasn’t contained and if it was dangerous it would be shut down. right now it is contained. It is, unfortunately, impacting refugees from this community. We continue to monitor it as does every health department in this region who has cases there,” Vail said.

Herbruck’s is the largest egg producer in the state and the 10th largest egg producer in the U.S.