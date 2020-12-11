Health officials prepare for the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in days

MICHIGAN (WLNS)– With a vaccine set to arrive in less than a week – health officials say they are prepared and are ready for its storage. They have even begun preparing the people in priority groups who will be the first vaccinated.

This vaccine comes just 3 months before the year anniversary of when the U.S. shut down and began battling covid-19. Now that the vaccine is here, officials say it will be done in phases.

“So phase 1A includes paid and unpaid people who are serving in health care settings. They may have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious material,” said Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun of M.D.H.H.S.

Officials at Henery Ford Health System said they know the number of vaccines they will receive and have a plan, “Each of our hospitals will be receiving 975 doses,” said Executive Vice President, Adnan Munkarah, M.D. of Henry Ford Health System



Michigan Health Officials said they will follow C.D.C guidelines and vaccinate health care workers first. But ask that people continue to social distance and wear a mask.

The number of vaccines arriving will not be a lot and the average American will not be able to get the vaccine until sometime in the spring of 2021.

