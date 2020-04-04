Health officials report 14,225 cases, 540 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 14,225 cases and 540 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

The case total has increased by 1,481 since yesterday with 61 new deaths.

Metro Detroit’s three counties: Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties have become hot spots for the virus, accounting for more than 75 percent of the state’s entire cases of coronavirus.

Worldwide, coronavirus cases topped 1 million on April 2 and in the states, case totals have surpassed 275,000, and has taken a toll on the job economy.

“The coronavirus outbreak has thrown 10 million Americans out of work in just two weeks, the swiftest, most stunning collapse the U.S. job market has ever witnessed,” the Associated Press reported.

In Michigan alone, a record 311,000 people filed initial unemployment claims. That number shattered the previous week’s record-high of 128,000. During the Great Recession, the weekly record for new claims was 77,000 in Jan. 2009, according to the Associated Press.

Since the outbreak, there has been a string of scammers trying to make money off selling fake COVID-19 test kits, household supplies such as sanitizers and toilet paper.

The number of COVID-19-related price-gouging complaints filed with the Attorney General’s office as of 7 a.m. April 3 was at 2,806. That includes 1,367 complaints filed online through the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection website, and 1,439 complaints taken by phone.

For local governments doing their part to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, help is on the way.

On Friday, Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow, and Gary Peters announced new funding to assist cities in Mid-Michigan.

Nearly $3 million in total funding will be given to the following cities: The city of Lansing is set to receive $1.8 million. Jackson will receive $756,020, and East Lansing will receive $289,484. The goal of the money is to give a big boost to local governments as they respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the cities wait to receive aid, they have also been making difficult decisions to cancel local events and facilities for some time.

This week, the city of East Lansing extended its state of emergency to April 30, cancelling its art show and closing the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center for the 2020 summer season.

Additionally, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced it has canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 Winter and Spring sports seasons, in compliance with the Thursday (April 2) “state of disaster” directive by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closing school buildings and moving education online for the remainder of the school year to help decrease the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.