Health officials report 81 percent recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 81 percent of the cases positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

The exact number of case recoveries is 52,841 as of today, July 4. Last Saturday, that number was 51,099.

Today in Michigan, there are 398 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths.

To date, more than 1.2 million COVID-19 tests have been administered. This amount of tests accounts for people who took the COVID-19 test multiple times.

Locally in Ingham County, officials confirmed 1,054 cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths. In Ingham County, 43,252 tests have been administered as of July 3.

Nationally, record numbers for new U.S. cases in a single day were set on Wednesday, Thursday and again Friday, when more than 57,000 new cases were reported — showing that the pandemic is so far winning in the country’s battle against it.

Health experts are increasingly frustrated as coronavirus cases continue to surge in areas where the disease was once scarce. There is concern that the number of new cases will only rise further as people flock to beaches and parks for the holiday weekend.

Experts have blamed the spike on some states reopening too early, as well as people defying health guidelines.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease specialist, said the U.S. is “heading a million miles an hour in the wrong direction.”

The consequences of the public not being vigilant can be deadly, CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. Jon LaPook said.