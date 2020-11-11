Health officials say COVID-19 is too widespread to contact trace effectively

(WLNS)– Mid-Michigan health officials say it’s now more important than ever for people to follow health and safety guidelines as COVID-19 cases surge.

The Barry-Eaton County Health Department said it’s now beyond capacity due to the level of community spread and is prioritizing case investigations based on risk.

At least 74 cases have been linked to an outbreak at Liberty Church and at another 13 cases have been connected to the Sundance Chevrolet dealership in Grand Ledge. The Charlotte Public School district is even considering a temporary shift to virtual learning with 115 students and staff members currently in quarantine.

In Ingham County, Health Officer Linda vail said it simply doesn’t work to contact trace every single case when numbers are this high.

“There are just far too many cases out there and they’re everywhere. They’re not in any particular risk group, they’re not in any particular setting. Public health strategy of identifying and contact tracing and isolating and quarantine doesn’t work for widespread community transmission,” Vail said.

Instead, she said her department is focused on vulnerable populations and high risk settings with a major emphasis on community-wide education.

“You know, we give you that information every flu season. When you get the flu, here are the things you need to do. Cover your cough, stay home when you’re sick, those things. You should be isolating with the flu as well, so we’re gonna have to get that information out and help just really pump up the confidence and the education in the community around ‘you just tested positive, now you know what to do’. We’re gonna give you this information and we’re gonna let you figure this out. We’re gonna let you notify the people you were in close contact with,” Vail said.

