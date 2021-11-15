Health officials urge Michiganders to follow COVID-19 guidelines during the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The holidays are right around the corner and health officials are urging the community to continue following COVID-19 protocols as cases continue to climb.

Ingham County’s Health Officer Linda Vail told 6 News it’s hard to tell if the state is at the end of its fourth or fifth wave.

“Cases are on the rise and there are lots of things we can do to help mitigate that,” Vail said. “We have over 130 people in hospitals right now between McLaren and Sparrow.”

Vail says she understands people are getting tired and frustrated but says taking the proper precautions and getting vaccinated is crucial right now.

“We wanna move on and it’s just not over right now but it doesn’t mean it’s going to be forever this is not forever,” Vail said.

Dr. Karen Kent Vangorder with sparrow hospital says they are doing things differently in order to prepare for this surge.

“If you need a new knee or a replacement hip you might have to wait this week in the state of Michigan most of the hospitals are not able to accommodate anything that is scheduled that will require a patient to have an inpatient room when they’re done,” Dr. Vangorder said.

Vangorder says at this time there are over 100 people at Sparrow Hospital who are battling COVID-19 and says he just wants everyone to get vaccinated.

Vail says in Ingham County they saw more people coming in booster shots, and the county saw kids 5 until 11-year-old get their vaccination.