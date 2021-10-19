Health officials worry not enough people will get flu shot this season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 4 million flu shots in arms is the goal for this season, but health officials are worried that won’t be accomplished.

Chef medical executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says Michigan has set a goal as to how many flu shots health officials want people to get at the end of the season.

But with the way things are going with people being hesitant…

“We will reach that 4 million goal if we have a big uptick in flu vaccines.”

Dr. Begdasarian says they’re expecting a spike in flu cases. So, she’s hoping more shots are being given out now.

“I worried that as people get pandemic fatigue that as they are tired of talking about covid and tired of taking all these mitigation measures that as those mitigation measures die down we are also going to be seeing more flu transmission this year.”

Dr. Paul Entler with Sparrow Hospital says this year, circumstances are much different than in 2020.

“Last year we had all these mitigation strategies. Schools were closed, restaurants were closed that is not going to happen this year.”

Dr. Begdasarian says flu season starts now and lasts until about January and she’s encouraging people not to delay in getting the shot, saying the time is now.

“We are expecting this season to be more severe especially now that people aren’t masking and distancing the same way as they were last year.”