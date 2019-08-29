Migraine Trainer is an app to help teens take control of their migraines, by keeping track of what brought a migraine on and what helped them get through it.
This app was created by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke department of the National Institutes of Health.
Migraine Trainer provides self-management tools and resources to help teens 13 and older to understand the causes of their migraines.
The app also helps teenagers take a greater role in their treatment with an individual migraine management plan.
Additional features include action steps, daily goals, and cognitive exercises.
The app is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Health officials introduce an app for helping teens with migraines
Migraine Trainer is an app to help teens take control of their migraines, by keeping track of what brought a migraine on and what helped them get through it.