Health officials introduce an app for helping teens with migraines

The United States Department of Agriculture is encouraging the community to make a simple switch on beverage choices to stay healthy.

The #MyPlateMyWins for Beverages video features small changes you can make to improve your drink choices.

According to the USDA, adults and children take in about 400 calories per day as beverages, but drinking water can help you manage your calories.

From Cafe Mochas to Cantaloupe Coolers find recipes to jazz up hot drinks and cool down in the heat.