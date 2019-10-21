African American women three times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than white women

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“African American women have the highest rates of infant mortality and adverse outcomes of all major racial ethnic groups in the United States,” says Kennetha Gaines, clinical nurse manager for the UCSF Health System in San Francisco.

African American women die of pregnancy-related causes at three times the rate for white women, according to Shanoor Seervai, Senior Research Associate and Communications Associate of The Commonwealth Fund. This statistic accounts for income, education, and access to other resources.

“As of 2016, the U.S. infant mortality rate for African American women was 11.4 percent compared to 4.9 percent for whites,” said Gaines.

Shanoor Seervai interviews Kennetha Gaines for The Dose, How Our Health Care System Treats Black Mothers Differently.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar