African American women three times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than white women

“African American women have the highest rates of infant mortality and adverse outcomes of all major racial ethnic groups in the United States,” says Kennetha Gaines, clinical nurse manager for the UCSF Health System in San Francisco.
African American women die of pregnancy-related causes at three times the rate for white women, according to Shanoor Seervai, Senior Research Associate and Communications Associate of The Commonwealth Fund. This statistic accounts for income, education, and access to other resources.
“As of 2016, the U.S. infant mortality rate for African American women was 11.4 percent compared to 4.9 percent for whites,” said Gaines.
