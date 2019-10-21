African American women three times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than white women

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Health officials are providing an updated health advisory on vaping-related lung injuries.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that consumers not use e-cigarette or vaping products that contain THC as well as consider refraining from e-cigarette or vaping products that contain nicotine.

Since August 2019, 35 confirmed or probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in Michigan, including one death. All 35 cases have been reported in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula and most of the individuals have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness. MDHHS has more recommendations and information available on its website. MDHHS is working closely with the CDC and the federal Food and Drug Administration to get additional information that can help identify the ingredients in the vape materials that are making people sick.

As of October 8th, the CDC has reported 1,299 vaping-related lung injuries in 49 states, D.C. and one territory. The report includes 26 deaths in 21 states as well as findings that suggest THC played a role in the outbreak. Eighty percent of the 26 individuals who were interviewed reported vaping with THC-containing products.

Users should immediately seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, nausea, vomiting or fever.