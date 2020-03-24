1st COVID-19 case reported in Hillsdale Co.

An adult man is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Hillsdale County.

That’s according to the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency.

Officials there say the person is self-isolating and people who have had recent close contact with the man are being contacted.

“Residents in Branch, Hillsdale, and St. Joseph counties can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying home and following Governor Whitmer’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ executive order,” states Rebecca Burns, Health Officer.

In a statement from the health agency, officials are asking anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate for 14 days to avoid potentially exposing others.

They are also asking for people who have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.