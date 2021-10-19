2 Lansing homeless shelters are battling COVID-19 outbreaks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple homeless shelters in Lansing are battling COVID-19 outbreaks and are unable to accept new intakes.

New Hope Community Center in downtown Lansing put up a sign on their door saying they can’t let anyone in right now.

“For everyone’s safety, services have been temporarily suspended. Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, we are closed to non-residents, the public and volunteers until Nov. 1, 2021,” the community center said on the sign on their door.

Multiple people at the shelter told 6 News that they are currently under quarantine.

Over at City Rescue Mission of Lansing, it’s more of the same.

“At this point, our women and children’s shelter is not able to do new intakes. We did have some women who tested positive for COVID who had no other place to go, and since we are not getting quarantine support from the health department, we are doing what we can to accommodate them on-site in separate rooms.”

We will be working on this story throughout the day and will have more information for you later.