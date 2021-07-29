20 MSU students to win cash prizes for getting the COVID-19 vaccine

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University students who get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 6 will be eligible to win $1,000.

20 students will be selected to win the cash prize after they fill out the mandatory student vaccination status survey.

“A safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination is the best action Spartans can take to protect themselves, their loved ones and our community,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “While these incentives are certainly one reason to get vaccinated, the rise in the delta variant and its increasing threat to our community’s progress is another critical reason people should get vaccinated.”

You must be at least 18-year-old to win the cash prize, and students will be notified if they won by email in late August.

“I have never stopped advocating for individuals to be vaccinated,” Stanley said. “We know it is mission critical to arm our students, faculty and staff with the knowledge and information needed to make the best choice when it comes getting a COVID-19 vaccination. And I remain confident that the majority of our students, faculty and staff will make the informed and important choice to get vaccinated.”

Anyone with questions about the vaccine should contact their county health department or primary care doctor.