26 Webberville Elementary students in quarantine, masks not mandatory

WEBERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — Webberville Community Schools announced on their website yesterday that 26 elementary students are in quarantine after an elementary parent tested positive for COVID-19.

Webberville is one of the school districts that has not required masks for their students or staff.

The students will be required to quarantine until Tuesday, September 7, or 10 days after they were exposed.

Superintendent Andrew Smith wrote the following message to the school district’s website:

Notification of potential COVID exposure Dear Spartan Family, We were made aware on Monday that an elementary parent tested positive for COVID-19. An elementary student in the household has become symptomatic as well. The student was present in school during the infectious period which has initiated contact tracing. We have communicated with all families that were identified through by contact tracing. Currently, there are 26 elementary students required to be in quarantine. The health department requires a 10-day quarantine from the last exposure date. This information has been communicated to all families directly impacted by this situation. Per the health department, the students that are required to quarantine may return to school on Tuesday, September 7. The Ingham County Health Department recommends the following actions to help limit the spread of COVID-19, even if you are not experiencing symptoms:

• Wear a mask

• Practice social distancing

• Practice frequent handwashing

• Cover coughs and sneezes

• Stay home if you are sick

• When the vaccination is available to you, get vaccinated If you have any questions, please contact the Ingham County Health Department at 517-887-4496. You may also seek answers to COVID-19 questions by calling the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 or by visiting Michigan.gov/coronavirus. We sincerely appreciate your support, cooperation, and understanding as we continue to work through these situations this school year. Thank you and Go Spartans! Sincerely,

Andrew Smith, Superintendent

6 News has a reporter on the story and we will continue to update you with more information as it comes in.